"Baba Bigra Jaye" Staged At PAC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council Monday presented a satirical drama, "Baba Bigra Jaye", to pay tributes to renowned tv and theatre artist Masood Khawaja.

The play was written and directed by Anjum Abbasi.

The play's characters included Lala Yar Muhammad, Dildar Khan, Imran Rashidi, Sapna Shah, Liaquat Shah, Jhalak Ali, Subia Ali, Sajjad Hussain and others.

Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Naheed said that Masood Khawaja's death had created a gap in comedy acting, which would take decades to fill.

She said that Masood used to be an academy for young artists.

In the end, she congratulated all the artists for the play's success.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said the play's story was excellent, and all the actors played their roles well.

He added, "We are trying to restore the lost reputation of stage plays as it was closer to reality."A large number of citizens watched the drama.

