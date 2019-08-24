UrduPoint.com
Baba Bullay Shah Urs Celebrations Begin In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:11 PM

Baba Bullay Shah Urs celebrations begin in Kasur

The three-day Urs celebrations of the of Punjabi Sufi poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri popularly known as Baba Bulleh Shah begin in Kasur on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The three-day Urs celebrations of the of Punjabi Sufi poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri popularly known as Baba Bulleh Shah begin in Kasur on Saturday. According to an official, the formal commencement of the 262nd birth day celebrations were followed by bathing the shrine with rose water by the caretakers after Zohar prayer, which was attended by the high ups, officials and the Auqaf authorities.

The devotees from all over the world reached to participate in the annual celebrations,adding the participants enjoyed the "mystic kalam" of Baba Bulleh Shah, he said.

The official further informed that foolproof security arrangements were placed to avoid any untoward situation during the Urs, adding the adjacent roads were closed for public traffic while the administration directed the locals to use alternative roads.

Moreover, walk through gates had been installed for precautionary measures to avoid any terror attack and the devotees were asked to cooperate with the security officials for their own safety.

