Baba Bulleh Shah Urs celebrations begin

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Baba Bulleh Shah Urs three day celebrations started here on Friday.

The official sources said the Urs inaugural ceremony was attended by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue, Mian Saad Wasim Sheikh, MNA, Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari, Deputy Commissioner, Kasur, Imran Ali and officials of other concerned departments.

The three-day event takes place in Kasur and involves various devotional activities, the exhibition of the saint's relics and the recitations of his poetry, attracting devotees from across the country.

The Urs celebration would continue till August, 24.

APP/mfn/378