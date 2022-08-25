Baba Bulleh Shah Urs celebrations to start from 26th

The three-day Urs celebrations of the Punjabi Sufi Poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri, popularly known as Baba Bulleh Shah, will start from August 26, in Kasur

Talking to APP on Thursday, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that foolproof security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward situation during the Urs, adding that the adjacent roads had been blocked for traffic while the administration had directed the locals to use alternate roads.

He said the devotees from all over the world reached to participate in the annual Urs celebrations, adding the participants enjoyed the "mystic kalam" of Baba Bulleh Shah.

He said that 1200 police officials had been deputed for security duty on the Urs celebrations including 1 SP, 8 DSPs, 16 inspectors, 42 sub-inspectors, 84 assistant sub-inspectors, 90 head constables, 800 constables and 70 lady constables, in addition to elite force, traffic police, civil defence personnel would also perform their duties.

The DPO said to monitor the security arrangements, rotational cameras had been installed at the shrine premises and important places would also be monitored through Safe City cameras.