Baba Bulleh Shah's Urs Celebration Continues In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Baba Bulleh Shah's urs celebration continues in Kasur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The celebrations on 2nd day of 262nd urs of Punjabi Sufi poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri known as Baba Bulleh Shah was continued on Sunday, devotees from across the country had thronged to pay homage and respect to the world known Sufi poet of Indo-Pak.

According to the source, the three-day celebrations of the urs began in Kasur on Saturday,apart from locals, foreigners are heading towards the shrine to participate in celebrations.

The custodians with the collaboration of the local administration had arranged a "Mushaira" based on Baba Bulleh Shah's mystic poetry which was attended by the prominent poets and large number of devotees.

Major feature of the urs was a mushaira which continued on the whole three days of urs, the source mentioned.

He further added that the religious affairs committee made arrangements for the Urs, including free meals for the devotees (Langar) and organized gatherings of recitation of Naat and Punjabi Sufi poetry during the three-day event.

The district police has also claimed to have make fool-proof security arrangements for the Urs, high ups had visited the shrine on the 2nd day of urs to observe the celebrations, he confirmed.

The local and foreigner participants praised the security arrangements moreover the foreigners were overwhelmed with the hospitality they received from the hosts, he added.

