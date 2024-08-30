Open Menu

Baba Bulleh Shah's Urs Starts

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The 267th three-day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah started at Kasur.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab, Dr. Tahir Raza Bokhari, inaugurated the Urs by placing a traditional chadar on the shrine of the great saint. He alongwith Auqaf officials and other political personalities offered dua for the development, progress and stability of the country.

Addressing a Tasawaf conference, the secretary said that Baba Bulleh Shah believed in peaceful coexistence. He said that Baba Bulleh Shah is a prominent Sufi sage of the 17th century; he has a permanent position in Punjabi literature and his tone is extremely effective. His thoughts and wisdom were accepted without discrimination of colour, caste, religion and nationality, he added.

A Mehfil-e-Saman, Tasawaf conference and spiritual gatherings will continue during the Urs.

Local police made foolproof security arrangement for the devotees.

