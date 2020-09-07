Baba BullehShah Urs concludes

The 263rd annual Urs of sufi saint of sub-continent Baba Bulleh Shah concluded here in the district

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The 263rd annual Urs of sufi saint of sub-continent Baba Bulleh Shah concluded here in the district.

Special special prayers were offered Sunday evening during the concluding ceremony for prosperity and development of the country, said Auqaf department sources here.

A large number of devotees had arrived from various parts of the country to attend the three days Urs ceremonies. Auqaf department, with the cooperation of district administration, made adequate arrangements for thedevotees. The police department had made foolproof security arrangements and the event concludedpeacefully. app/zaw/bl/swf