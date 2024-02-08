‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)

Jammu and Kashmir’s distinguished literary figure, belonging to the Gujjar Tribe, Rana Fazal Hussain Rajourvi, famously known as "Baba-e-Gujri," was laid to rest in his local ancestral graveyard in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, late Wednesday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir’s distinguished literary figure, belonging to the Gujjar Tribe, Rana Fazal Hussain Rajourvi, famously known as "Baba-e-Gujri," was laid to rest in his local ancestral graveyard in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, late Wednesday.

93-year-old Rajourvi, a stalwart in promoting the Gujri language and literature, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Born into the rich tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage, Rana Fazal Hussain Rajourvi dedicated his life to the promotion and preservation of the Gojri language, contributing significantly to its literature and media representation.

His association with Radio Pakistan’s Tarar Khel Station and later with Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur for an extended period underscores his commitment and passion for linguistic and cultural enrichment.

His literary endeavours, spanning over five decades, not only enriched the Gujri language but also cemented his place as a cultural icon in the region.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was offered at Aftab Park in Mirpur, AJK, on Wednesday afternoon.

Survived by his sons and a legacy of literary achievements, Rana Sahib's demise leaves a void in the cultural landscape of either side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

