Baba-e-Sahafat ‘Maulana Zafar Ali Khan’ remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Renowned writer, poet, journalist and leader of the Pakistan Movement Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remembered on his 68th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan also known as Baba-e-Sahafat (father of journalism) was born in 1873 in Sialkot.

He fought the freedom movement with his pen and used it as a unifier for burgeoning the required nationalism in the Muslim community which would be remembered as the father of urdu Journalism.

Later, he worked for some time as a Translator in Hyderabad Deccan, rising to the post of Secretary Home Department.

He returned home on his father’s death in 1909 and took over as Editor Urdu Newspaper 'Zamindar' which became one of the most influential newspapers of the sub-continent.

The paper was banned and the press was confiscated because of its revolutionary policies.

He participated many times in the annual sessions of the All India Muslim League.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remained a Member of the Central Legislative Assembly from 1937 to 1945 and was re-elected to it as a Muslim League Member in 1946. Most of Maulana’s life was spent in politics.

He was a great poet, an orator, an essayist of exceptional merit and a Journalist. His interest in poetry began in his childhood and his poems were full of religious and political sentiments.

His poetical output has been published in ‘Baharistan’, ‘Nigaristan’ and ‘Chamanistai1’.

His other works are ‘Ma’arka-e-Mazhab-o-Science’, ‘Ghalba-e-Rumi’, ‘Sayr-e-Zulmat’ and an opera ‘Jang-e-Roos-o-Japan’.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was died on November 27, 1956, at the age of 83 in Wazirabad.