UrduPoint.com

Baba-e-Sahafat 'Maulana Zafar Ali Khan' Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Baba-e-Sahafat 'Maulana Zafar Ali Khan' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Eminent writer, poet, journalist and leader of the Pakistan Movement Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was remembered on his 66th death anniversary where people from all walks of life pay him rich tributes for his matchless services to the country.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan known as Baba-e-Sahafat (father of journalism) was born in 1873 in Sialkot. After graduation, he was appointed Secretary to Nawab Mohsin-ul-Mulk who was then in Bombay.

He fought the freedom movement with his pen and used it as a unifier for burgeoning the required nationalism in the Muslim community which would be remembered as the father of urdu Journalism, ptv news reported.

Later he worked for some time as a Translator in Hyderabad Deccan, rising to the post of Secretary Home Department.

He returned home on his father's death in 1909 and took over as Editor Urdu Newspaper 'Zamindar' which became one of the most influential newspapers of the sub-continent.

The paper was banned and the press was confiscated because of its revolutionary policies. He participated many times in the annual sessions of the All India Muslim League.

He supported the resolution, which resulted in the setting up of the All-India Muslim League. He was a member of the Reforms Committee (8th Session All India Muslim League Bombay, December 1915-January 1916).

He was also a Member of the Committee to formulate Muslim Representation in Legislative and other Elective bodies (16th Session, Bombay, December 1924).

He remained an active member of the Khilafat Movement.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remained a Member of the Central Legislative Assembly from 1937 to 1945 and was re-elected to it as a Muslim League Member in 1946. Most of Maulana's life was spent in politics.

He was a great poet, an orator, an essayist of exceptional merit and a Journalist. His interest in poetry began in his childhood and his poems were full of religious and political sentiments.

His poetical output has been published in 'Baharistan', 'Nigaristan' and 'Chamanistai1'. His other works are 'Ma'arka-e-Mazhab-o-Science', 'Ghalba-e-Rumi', 'Sayr-e-Zulmat' and an opera 'Jang-e-Roos-o-Japan'. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was died on November 27, 1956, at the age of 83 in Wazirabad.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Died Hyderabad Sialkot Wazirabad Peruvian Nuevo Sol November December Muslim Post All From Merit Packaging Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

13 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

13 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.