Baba E Shangla, Former NA Candidate Join PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Baba e Shangla, former NA candidate join PTI

Former candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) for NA-10, Haji Sadid ur Rehman and Alhajj Sayyed Farin Khan alias Baba e Shangla along with their hundreds of supporters here Thursday announced to join Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf ((PTI)

SHANGLA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) Former candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) for NA-10, Haji Sadid ur Rehman and Alhajj Sayyed Farin Khan alias Baba e Shangla along with their hundreds of supporters here Thursday announced to join Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf ((PTI).

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan and large number of PTI workers and locals were present on the occasion.

Baba e Shangla, Alhajj Farin Khan who started his political career some thirty years ago from ANP's platform said he has confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and joining PTI along with his supporters.

The chief minister welcome the new entrants into PTI sphere and presented party caps and mufflers to them.

