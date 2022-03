Baba Fareed free eye camp on March 6

Under Haji Razak Janno Memorial Trust, Baba Fareed Free Eye Camp will be held on March 6 from 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., at plot C-61, Dhoraji Association, Dhoraji Colony, opposite Aga Khan Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Under Haji Razak Janno Memorial Trust, Baba Fareed Free Eye Camp will be held on March 6 from 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., at plot C-61, Dhoraji Association, Dhoraji Colony, opposite Aga Khan Hospital.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro will likely grace the event.