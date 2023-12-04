Open Menu

Baba Fareed Hotel's Owner Again Pilfers Electricity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Baba Fareed Hotel's owner again pilfers electricity

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team caught Baba Fareed Hotel's owner once again stealing electricity in Dholanwal Sub-Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team caught Baba Fareed Hotel's owner once again stealing electricity in Dholanwal Sub-Division.

The company's spokesman said here Monday that SDO Dholanwal along with his staff found that the owner of a locally well-known Baba Fareed Hotel at Yateem Khana Chowk, was once again pilfering electricity. The accused was not only using the stolen electricity but also supplying it to residential quarters. The LESCO team seized the wire used in the theft and filed an FIR application against the accused with local police, besides charging him with 3,600 units in the detection bill.

The said hotel was caught stealing electricity a few days ago.

He added that in an anti-power theft operation, the Johar Town Sub-Division SDO Irfan Ali while leading the inspection team detected power theft at an iron and steel workshop where welding plants, angle grinder and drill machines were being operated on stolen electricity. The workshop's connection was disconnected immediately and an FIR application was submitted to the area police station. The accused has also been fined Rs 100,000 by the LESCO.

