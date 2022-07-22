UrduPoint.com

Baba Ghundi Festival Starts In Chipursan Valley Of Upper Hunza

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A three-day International Baba Ghundi Festival started in Chipursan Valley of upper Hunza on Friday.

Force Commander Gilgit Baltistan Maj Gen Jawwad Ahmed, who was the chief guest on this occasion formally inaugurated the festival.

The festival is being organised by the Chipurson Local Support Organisation in collaboration with the GB government.

The festival is aimed to pay homage to the Sufi saint for his pioneering role in the spread of islam in the region.

Traditional games, like Buzkashi, Polo, Yak Race are among the main features of the festival.

