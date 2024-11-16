Open Menu

Baba Guru Nanak Anniversary Celebrations Conclude In Nankana Sahib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Baba Guru Nanak anniversary celebrations conclude in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji concluded in Nankana Sahib on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated in the event alongside the Sikh community. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik, Members of the Punjab Assembly, and Members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee also took part in the spiritual ceremony.

During the event, a Nagar Kirtan procession was taken out from the Gurudwara Janam Asthan, which culminated at the Gurudwara Kiara Sahib. Sikhs from around the world, including from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India, attended the procession in a large number. The Sikh pilgrims offered religious prayers and prayed for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

The district administration also organized a spectacular fireworks display, which added to the grandeur of the occasion.

Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora presented “Saropes” to the Deputy Commissioner of Nankana Sahib and other relevant officials in recognition of their efforts. He also praised the officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board for their contributions.

Ramesh Singh Arora stated that this year, historic arrangements were made in Nankana Sahib, and the efforts of all the organizers were commendable. He mentioned that Sikh pilgrims would now visit various Gurdwaras to perform their religious rites, and all necessary facilities would be provided to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Minority Canada Visit United Kingdom United States Nankana Sahib Event All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

12 minutes ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

3 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

3 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

4 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

18 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan