Baba Guru Nanak Anniversary Celebrations Conclude In Nankana Sahib
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji concluded in Nankana Sahib on Saturday.
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated in the event alongside the Sikh community. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik, Members of the Punjab Assembly, and Members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee also took part in the spiritual ceremony.
During the event, a Nagar Kirtan procession was taken out from the Gurudwara Janam Asthan, which culminated at the Gurudwara Kiara Sahib. Sikhs from around the world, including from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India, attended the procession in a large number. The Sikh pilgrims offered religious prayers and prayed for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.
The district administration also organized a spectacular fireworks display, which added to the grandeur of the occasion.
Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora presented “Saropes” to the Deputy Commissioner of Nankana Sahib and other relevant officials in recognition of their efforts. He also praised the officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board for their contributions.
Ramesh Singh Arora stated that this year, historic arrangements were made in Nankana Sahib, and the efforts of all the organizers were commendable. He mentioned that Sikh pilgrims would now visit various Gurdwaras to perform their religious rites, and all necessary facilities would be provided to them.
