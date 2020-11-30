Baba Guru Nanak disseminated message of peace, tolerance & brotherhood: Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said that Baba Guru Nanak had disseminated the message of peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said that Baba Guru Nanak had disseminated the message of peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the minister said the followers of Baba Guru Nanak could be spotted across the globe. Baba Guru Nanak university would greatly help spreading the message of peace, tolerance and fraternity in the country.

Evacuees Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmed felicitated the Sikh nation on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Party leader of Indian Sikh Yatrees, Amarjeet Singh thanked the Pakistan government for making arrangements of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's President Sardar Satwant Singh and Secretary General Sardar Amir Singh said India was torturing the members of minority community. Whereas minorities were treated with respect in Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Raja Mansoor Ahmed, additional secretary Shrine Muhammad Tariq Wazir, Faraz Abbas and others were also present.