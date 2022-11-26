Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi tournament on Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The 4th one-day Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi tournament would be organized at Dijkot on Sunday (November 27).

According to District sports Officer Sajida Latif, all arrangements have been completed to start Kabaddi tournament at 12:30 p.m.

She said that 4 Kabaddi clubs would participate in the tournament which would also be witnessed by international Kabaddi players. She said that winner of the tournament would be awarded cash prize of Rs.700,000 along with trophy whereas Rs.400,000 would be awarded to the runner up.

Similarly, cash prize of Rs.200,000 would be awarded to each of the secondand third position holders whereas Rs.150,000 would be given to each of thebest stopper and best raider, she added.