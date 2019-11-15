UrduPoint.com
Baba Guru Nanak School Of Steam Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

Special Assistance to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash and CM Adviser on Education, Zia Ullah Bangsah here Friday inaugurated Baba Guru Nanak School of Steam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistance to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash and CM Adviser on Education, Zia Ullah Bangsah here Friday inaugurated Baba Guru Nanak School of Steam.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Kamran Bangash said that school is a gift of KP government to Sikh community on 550 anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said that all the minority community members residing in KP are enjoying their rights like majority community members. He said that education activities would start in the school from Monday.

Education Adviser said that government would continue its efforts to facilitate minorities in getting education and all the basic amenities. He said that school would impart education of science, technology, arts and Mathematics to Sikh community.

