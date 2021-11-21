UrduPoint.com

Baba Guru Nanak's 552nd Birth Anniversary Celebrations Starts At Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:40 PM

Baba Guru Nanak's 552nd birth anniversary celebrations starts at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Celebrations for the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, began at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, with thousands of pilgrims from around the world attending to express their devotion and love for Baba Guru Nanak.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the pilgrims.

According to details, the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder and spiritual leader of the Sikh religion, are being held like every year for which about 3,000 pilgrims from India were issued visas by the Pakistani government.

More than 2300 pilgrims from India were escorted to Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal under tight security to attend the three-day birthday celebrations at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal.

The entire area was sealed off before their arrival, while more than 1,200 personnel cordoned off the area. A large number of pilgrims from other countries and from within the country have already reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

Ashnan during the three-day pilgrimage, forehead Akhandpat and other religious rites will be performed.

On the occasion of the arrival of the pilgrims, they were received by the high officials of the district administration.

DPO Attock is overseeing the security arrangements while DC Attock itself is overseeing all the arrangements regarding the facilities provided to the pilgrims.

The pilgrims will return on November 22 after attending the ceremonies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Attock November All From Government Love

Recent Stories

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

27 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.