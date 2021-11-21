(@FahadShabbir)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Celebrations for the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, began at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, with thousands of pilgrims from around the world attending to express their devotion and love for Baba Guru Nanak.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the pilgrims.

According to details, the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder and spiritual leader of the Sikh religion, are being held like every year for which about 3,000 pilgrims from India were issued visas by the Pakistani government.

More than 2300 pilgrims from India were escorted to Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal under tight security to attend the three-day birthday celebrations at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal.

The entire area was sealed off before their arrival, while more than 1,200 personnel cordoned off the area. A large number of pilgrims from other countries and from within the country have already reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

Ashnan during the three-day pilgrimage, forehead Akhandpat and other religious rites will be performed.

On the occasion of the arrival of the pilgrims, they were received by the high officials of the district administration.

DPO Attock is overseeing the security arrangements while DC Attock itself is overseeing all the arrangements regarding the facilities provided to the pilgrims.

The pilgrims will return on November 22 after attending the ceremonies.