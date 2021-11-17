Baba Nanak birthday celebrations: 3,000 Sikh yatrees reach Pakistan

Around 3,000 Sikh yatrees reached Pakistan from India through Wagah border crossing on Wednesday to participate in the 552nd birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 3,000 Sikh yatrees reached Pakistan from India through Wagah border crossing on Wednesday to participate in the 552nd birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), including ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, former pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Satunat Singh, Sardar Inderjeet Singh and others, warmly welcomed the yatrees.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Dehli party leader Sardar Balvinder Singh told the media on arrival in Pakistan that special love for Pakistanis compelled them to visit the country again and again.

He said that Sikh yatrees were contented for opening of Kartarpur Corridor, adding that "we are grateful to the Pakistan government, particularly the ETPB, for making arrangements for protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan.

Dr Amir Ahmad told the media: "We welcome the Sikh yatrees coming here through Kartarpur Corridor and we are making all-out efforts to facilitate them."He said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directions of Federal Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri , foolproof security arrangements have been made for the Sikh yatrees, coming from across the globe including India.

ETPB Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that the visiting guests had left for Nankana Sahib to participate in the main birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak on Nov 19.