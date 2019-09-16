Baba Pervaiz Chishti's Death Anniversary On Tuesday
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:17 PM
The 37th death anniversary of Baba Pervaiz Chishti, a noted journalist, poet and song writer, will be observed on Tuesday
Born in 1932, Baba Pervaiz Chishti joined the field of journalism at a younger age and remained associated with newspapers including Nawa-e-Waqt, Masawaat and Kohistan.
He was considered an authority on crime reporting in Lahore and used to guide budding reporters.
He wrote many poems on politics and other issues. He also wrote film songs, many on which became very popular in 1959, 1961 and 1963. The songs were sung by legendary singers Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jahan, Mala and Naheed Niazi.
His son Jamil Chishti and daughter Tamsila are also associated with journalism.