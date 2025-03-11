Babak Condemns Opposition's Sloganeering During Presidential Address
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Secretary of Foreign Affairs for the Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak on Tuesday emphasized the supremacy of parliament during a media briefing, condemning the opposition's disruptive behavior during the presidential address as "highly uncivilized and unparliamentary."
He stated that all attendees of the parliamentary session are keen to observe decisions being made for the welfare of the public. "Whether it's the President, Prime Minister, or the Opposition Leader delivering a speech, it is important to listen respectfully. Criticism can follow later," Babak remarked.
He warned that such disorderly conduct tarnishes the dignity of the parliament and leaves a negative impression on the public.
Addressing internal governmental dynamics, Babak acknowledged that disagreements often arise within coalition governments but are usually resolved over time.
Highlighting the importance of the upcoming 2025 National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, he stressed that its timely release is essential.
He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), being rich in electricity, gas, minerals, and human resources, stands to benefit significantly from the NFC award.
Babak further asserted that KP is better positioned in terms of natural resources compared to other provinces. However, he expressed concern over the Federal government's reluctance to grant KP its rightful share.
"Due to instability, many residents of KP have migrated to Punjab and Sindh, where conditions are safer," he said.
Discussing the Torkham border, Babak urged the government to take an active interest in resolving the challenges faced there, adding that "If the government remains indifferent, the public must step forward and demand the reopening of this crucial route."
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Babak condemns opposition's sloganeering during Presidential address6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Board releases Matric Annual Exam date sheet6 minutes ago
-
142 vendors challaned during administration's campaign against profiteers6 minutes ago
-
Torkham border closure causing irreparable losses on economy, business community: Haji Ghulam Ali6 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day seminar held at SAU6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to send KP Child Marriage Restrain Bill to CII6 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Reviews Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr Security Plan16 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot visits examinations centers for Matric Annual examinations16 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation: 4 truckloads of goods, 50 carts seized26 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers arrested26 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting to review progress on accessing IMF's Resilience & Sustainability Facility26 minutes ago
-
Best performing students in STEAM contest get laptops26 minutes ago