Babak Condemns Opposition's Sloganeering During Presidential Address

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Secretary of Foreign Affairs for the Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak on Tuesday emphasized the supremacy of parliament during a media briefing, condemning the opposition's disruptive behavior during the presidential address as "highly uncivilized and unparliamentary."

He stated that all attendees of the parliamentary session are keen to observe decisions being made for the welfare of the public. "Whether it's the President, Prime Minister, or the Opposition Leader delivering a speech, it is important to listen respectfully. Criticism can follow later," Babak remarked.

He warned that such disorderly conduct tarnishes the dignity of the parliament and leaves a negative impression on the public.

Addressing internal governmental dynamics, Babak acknowledged that disagreements often arise within coalition governments but are usually resolved over time.

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming 2025 National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, he stressed that its timely release is essential.

He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), being rich in electricity, gas, minerals, and human resources, stands to benefit significantly from the NFC award.

Babak further asserted that KP is better positioned in terms of natural resources compared to other provinces. However, he expressed concern over the Federal government's reluctance to grant KP its rightful share.

"Due to instability, many residents of KP have migrated to Punjab and Sindh, where conditions are safer," he said.

Discussing the Torkham border, Babak urged the government to take an active interest in resolving the challenges faced there, adding that "If the government remains indifferent, the public must step forward and demand the reopening of this crucial route."

