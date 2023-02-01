UrduPoint.com

Babak Criticises PTI For Facilitating Taliban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Babak criticises PTI for facilitating Taliban

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Awami Nation Party (ANP) leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Wednesday criticized PTI leader Imran Khan and his KP government for facilitating the Taliban.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Peshawar blast site, he said Imran Khan and all his supporters should be asked how could they say to hold dialogue with the Taliban.

"Imran Khan should be brought here (blast site) and asked why were he and his government facilitating assassins of thousands of people." He demanded a thorough probe into the incident, adding that the state should take pragmatic steps to curb terrorism and extremism.

Babak said that KP police officials were performing their duty with dedication despite low pay packages and privileges.

Related Topics

Taliban Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Visit SITE Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

2 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

11 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

11 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.