Babak criticises PTI for facilitating Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Awami Nation Party (ANP) leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Wednesday criticized PTI leader Imran Khan and his KP government for facilitating the Taliban.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Peshawar blast site, he said Imran Khan and all his supporters should be asked how could they say to hold dialogue with the Taliban.

"Imran Khan should be brought here (blast site) and asked why were he and his government facilitating assassins of thousands of people." He demanded a thorough probe into the incident, adding that the state should take pragmatic steps to curb terrorism and extremism.

Babak said that KP police officials were performing their duty with dedication despite low pay packages and privileges.