Babak Criticizes Provincial Government For Flour Crises

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial General Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) and Parliamentary leader of the party Sardar Hussain Babak on Tuesday said that indifferent attitude of PTI government had increased the miseries of already distressed people who being forced to buy flour on exorbitant prices due to acute shortage of flour.

In a statement issued here, he said that provincial government should take steps to resolve flour crises and to lift ban on wheat supply for Punjab.

He said that crises emerged due to ban on supply of wheat flour from Punjab and added that scarcity of wheat has forced people to purchase the basic commodity on increased prices.

Babak said that provincial authorities should immediately contact Punjab government over the crises and address problems of people living in KP.

He said that provincial government should also take steps to irrigate thousands of acres of land that was lying barren due to insufficient water.

He said that situation would grow worst and province would face food crisis if timely steps were not taken.

