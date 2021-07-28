Babak for rehabilitation activities in rain affected areas of Buner

Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak has urged government to estimate losses incurred by rain in Khadokhel and Amazai areas of Buner and immediately start relief activities for facilitation of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak has urged government to estimate losses incurred by rain in Khadokhel and Amazai areas of Buner and immediately start relief activities for facilitation of people.

He said these areas of Buner should be declared calamity hit with immediate assistance of affected people after calculating their losses due to rain.

He said rain and land sliding has badly affected infrastructure of the area disrupting routine life and severing transportation routes. He said that provincial government should ensure provision of funds to district for starting relief activities.

Babak said that ANP stands beside affected people in this hour of need and they would be provided needed help. He said that authorities should take steps for timely release of funds to districts keeping in view warnings of meteorological department.