UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babak For Rehabilitation Activities In Rain Affected Areas Of Buner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

Babak for rehabilitation activities in rain affected areas of Buner

Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak has urged government to estimate losses incurred by rain in Khadokhel and Amazai areas of Buner and immediately start relief activities for facilitation of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak has urged government to estimate losses incurred by rain in Khadokhel and Amazai areas of Buner and immediately start relief activities for facilitation of people.

He said these areas of Buner should be declared calamity hit with immediate assistance of affected people after calculating their losses due to rain.

He said rain and land sliding has badly affected infrastructure of the area disrupting routine life and severing transportation routes. He said that provincial government should ensure provision of funds to district for starting relief activities.

Babak said that ANP stands beside affected people in this hour of need and they would be provided needed help. He said that authorities should take steps for timely release of funds to districts keeping in view warnings of meteorological department.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Buner Government

Recent Stories

Kuwaiti PM receives FNC delegtion

2 minutes ago

JCP recommends elevation of Sindh High Court judge ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Supreme Leader Accuses US of Breaking Prom ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris never considered India as their homeland ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays surprise visits to Mianchannu, ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects several vital projects in K ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.