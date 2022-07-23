Babak suggests for 'Provincial Autonomy' to get out of economic crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly of the Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak on Saturday suggested that the country could not get out of the economic crisis without ensuring provincial autonomy.

Talking to journalists, Sardar Hussain Babak said that the supremacy of constitution and parliament, giving constitutional rights to provinces, best friendly and fraternal relations with neighbors, freedom of expression, guarantee of protection of human rights, independent judiciary and independent election commission are the steps to get the people out of the quagmire of problems.

He said, ANP has a long history of sacrifices to ensure supremacy of the constitution and rule of law. For the establishment of public governance, our forefathers faced jails, detentions, lives and financial losses, he added.

Awami National Party is known as an effective voice at every forum to ensure the implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Every worker of ANP is fighting the war of humanity, all the political parties of the country have started imitating the historical politics of ANP.

Building brotherly and friendly relations with neighbors is part of ANP's manifesto, he said, adding, Awami National Party's voice against unrest is being recognized and appreciated internationally.

Pakhtunkhwa is the richest province of the country but unfortunately the oppressive and self-interested occupation mafia has made the life of Pakhtuns a torment, Sardar Hussain Babak said. People are now conscious and will no longer be fooled by anyone's emotional slogans and false promises, he said.

People should support ANP and take ANP's message door to door to ensure restoration of democracy and supremacy of parliament.