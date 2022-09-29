UrduPoint.com

Babak Urges KP Government To Take Action Against Corruption, Malpractices

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak had urged the provincial government to take notice of corruption in public departments and conduct an inquiry to stop ongoing malpractices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak had urged the provincial government to take notice of corruption in public departments and conduct an inquiry to stop ongoing malpractices.

In a letter written to Chief Secretary (CS) KP, he highlighted corruption and favoritism in public departments, specially those who were tasked to develop infrastructure.

He also alleged that officers were being transferred, ignoring rules and regulations as blue eyed officials were appointed on various seats, adding it created mistrust and resentment among deserving officials.

Babak also said that most of the legislation was done without vetting from law department and consultation with mother department.

