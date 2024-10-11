Open Menu

Babar Alaud Din Urges Media To Highlight Punjab Govt's Public Welfare Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Chairperson Brig. (Retd) Babar Alaud Din on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was striving for the welfare of the people and far-reaching reforms.

He said that measures were underway for completion of 77 special projects initiated in Punjab province on the directions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. A strict monitoring system had been framed out for the monitoring of these projects, he said.

Talking to media at the office of Deputy Commissioner, here, he said that effective measures were being taken to address the public issues identified by the media representatives as they were the eyes and ears of the society and urged them to highlight the public welfare measures of the Punjab government.

He said that efforts were being made to improve the public confidence in government offices for which officers concerned had been directed to realize their responsibilities so that fruits of government efforts should reach the common man.

He said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to improve the services of various departments including agriculture, health, education and municipal corporations for the last 9-months.

He said that political interference in government departments had been eliminated on the special directions of CM.

He said that e-tendering in government contracts was a revolutionary step towards transparency and now the contracts of various projects were being assigned to contractors on 15 % less rates, which had no example in the past.

He further said that all basic and rural health centers would be renovated and upgraded by June 30 next year. This step would help provide the treatment facilities to people of rural areas near their door steps, he added.

He said the government was also paying fees of millions of rupees of talented deserving students for admissions in higher education.

Babar Alaud Din said the Federal government had initiated measures to cut per unit electricity price from 10-12 rupees and expensive contracts with 5 IPPs had been cancelled.

He said that prices of edible items had decreased however efforts were being made for more cuts in rates.

