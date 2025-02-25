Babar Alauddin briefed on key performance indicators

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brigadier (retired) Babar Alauddin presided over a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Bahawalpur and assessed the performance of different departments.

The Chairperson received a detailed briefing on key performance indicators from Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq. He stated that, following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, public issues are being resolved without discrimination. He mentioned that encroachments are being removed to widen and smoothen public pathways and markets. He further added that the removal of encroachments and the installation of various boards have enhanced the beauty of the cities.

Chairperson of the Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate stated that he is visiting various districts of Punjab to review the performance of institutions and the measures taken to provide relief to the public.

He further mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is striving to resolve public issues on a solid foundation. He expressed his familiarity with the Bahawalpur area and stated that he has come to Bahawalpur to be aware of public issues. He described Bahawalpur as a peaceful and historic region. He stated that encroachments will be removed under the Restoration of Roads Program, which will include the rehabilitation and construction of roads and sewage systems. He emphasized that the governance model of Chief Minister Punjab is based on rapid performance, and under her leadership, the government has improved its performance. He also mentioned that markets have been established in the city for street vendors.