Babar Alauddin reviews performance of various departments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brigadier (retired) Babar Alauddin presided over a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Bahawalpur to review performances of departments including health, education, irrigation, roads, agriculture, livestock, forestry, and other departments.

He said that the scope of the Safe City Project is being expanded to all districts. He stated that the revamping process of 70 percent of rural health centers and basic health units in South Punjab is ongoing, which will prevent the public from having to travel to cities for health issues, as these medical facilities will be provided at their doorstep. He further mentioned that waste management companies are being activated to improve cleanliness in the districts. After identifying cities with populations exceeding one hundred thousand, a modern sewage and sanitation system will also be introduced. He emphasized that the cleanliness system is being improved in rural areas just like in cities.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to enhance the performance of schools, colleges, and universities to improve the educational system.

He stated that by improving the performance of union councils, they will be transformed into hubs of growth. He urged the Local Government Department and district administration to play a key role in the registration of poor and deserving individuals and to ensure the implementation of the Chief Minister of Punjab's initiatives. The Chairperson stated that government officials and staff should play their part in providing relief to the people. He also reviewed the performance of health, education, irrigation, roads, agriculture, livestock, forestry, and other departments, including development schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur informed about the implementation of the government’s established "Key Performance Indicators," mega projects in the district, various development works, and the measures taken for beautification in the district.

Director Operations Major (retired) Naveed Aslam, Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Coordinator Chairperson Umar Farooq Bhatti, and district heads of government departments were also present on the occasion.