Open Menu

Babar Alauddin Visits Flood-hit Pasrur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Babar Alauddin visits flood-hit Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection, and Monitoring, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin, conducted a detailed visit to the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Pasrur to assess infrastructure damage and review ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

While observing relief operations, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin directed officials to immediately conduct a comprehensive survey to evaluate and compensate for the loss of life and property of the affected communities. He emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab is personally visiting affected areas day and night to alleviate public suffering, and that concrete steps are being taken to address the concerns of flood victims.

Later, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Pasrur, Sidra Sattar, paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chawinda.

The visit included a detailed inspection of medical services, medicine availability, hygiene conditions, and other administrative matters.

The delegation expressed full confidence in the performance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Rehman, praising his leadership in enhancing the hospital’s quality of care despite limited resources. Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin acknowledged Dr. Rehman's significant contribution to hospital improvement and assured that vacant consultant positions would be filled soon to further improve healthcare services for the public.

In conclusion, the Chairperson and Assistant Commissioner commended the dedication of the hospital staff and assured full support for resolving administrative and resource-related issues in the future.

Recent Stories

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

23 minutes ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

31 minutes ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

52 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

60 minutes ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

3 hours ago
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

4 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

4 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

4 hours ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

4 hours ago
 FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan