Babar Alauddin Visits Flood-hit Pasrur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection, and Monitoring, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin, conducted a detailed visit to the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Pasrur to assess infrastructure damage and review ongoing rehabilitation efforts.
While observing relief operations, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin directed officials to immediately conduct a comprehensive survey to evaluate and compensate for the loss of life and property of the affected communities. He emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab is personally visiting affected areas day and night to alleviate public suffering, and that concrete steps are being taken to address the concerns of flood victims.
Later, Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Pasrur, Sidra Sattar, paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chawinda.
The visit included a detailed inspection of medical services, medicine availability, hygiene conditions, and other administrative matters.
The delegation expressed full confidence in the performance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Rehman, praising his leadership in enhancing the hospital’s quality of care despite limited resources. Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin acknowledged Dr. Rehman's significant contribution to hospital improvement and assured that vacant consultant positions would be filled soon to further improve healthcare services for the public.
In conclusion, the Chairperson and Assistant Commissioner commended the dedication of the hospital staff and assured full support for resolving administrative and resource-related issues in the future.
