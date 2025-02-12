Babar Alaudin visits THQ Hospital Hasilpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin conducted a surprise visit to the THQ

Hospital in Hasilpur.

A detailed review of cleanliness and medical facilities provided to the public

was conducted.

Babar Alaudin met with patients to listen to their issues and also visited various wards.

He said that providing medicines, tests, and medical facilities was a fundamental right of

the public.

The strict action would be taken against the administration on receiving

complaints, he warned the hospital administration.