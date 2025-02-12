Babar Alaudin Visits THQ Hospital Hasilpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring
Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin conducted a surprise visit to the THQ
Hospital in Hasilpur.
A detailed review of cleanliness and medical facilities provided to the public
was conducted.
Babar Alaudin met with patients to listen to their issues and also visited various wards.
He said that providing medicines, tests, and medical facilities was a fundamental right of
the public.
The strict action would be taken against the administration on receiving
complaints, he warned the hospital administration.
Recent Stories
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shahbaz House wins Interhouse Urdu Debate6 minutes ago
-
Babar Alaudin visits THQ Hospital Hasilpur6 minutes ago
-
Food Street in connection with Cholistan Rally inaugurated16 minutes ago
-
BISP installment disbursement under way in Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
DC visits school16 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI17 minutes ago
-
6 held for possessing illegal arms26 minutes ago
-
'Capstone Project Poster' Competition held at UoS26 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab launches Ramadan package, Iftar dinner campaign26 minutes ago
-
SAU secures 100 million rupees EDF grant to enhance mango exports26 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 900kg fungus infected contaminated pickle26 minutes ago
-
VCs of four universities visit UoS26 minutes ago