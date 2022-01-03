Babar asks Opposition to bring suggestions for mini-budget

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday asked the Opposition parties to give appropriate proposals at assembly forum regarding mini-budget

"We have called the assembly session on January 10, and the Opposition benches should forward appropriate proposals for mini-budget," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has submitted the amendment bill for the budget before lower house, he said adding that amendment bill Act would also be discussed in the Senate tomorrow (Tuesday).

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's long stay in United Kingdom, he said Ex Prime Minister had left the country for London after sharing false story of his ailing health with the nation.

The changing environment in the United Kingdom was not in favor of Nawaz Sharif, he said adding that Ex PM should return Pakistan to face court cases.