Babar Asks PML-N To Provide Details Of Rs.226 Billion Fixed For Pipeline Project

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Babar asks PML-N to provide details of Rs.226 billion fixed for pipeline project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar on Friday asked Ex Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi to provide details of Rs.226 billion, fixed for laying gas pipeline project in Pakistan.

In an interview with a private television channel, he urged the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N to bring back former finance minister Ishaq Dar for misappropriation of a colossal amount, allocated for pipeline project.

Voicing serious concerns over irregularities in funds and expensive LNG agreements with foreign companies, SAPM said that PML-N last government was responsible in delaying the energy projects.

In reply to a question about LNG terminals, he said that construction work on first terminal would be operational in January next.

While, the construction work for second terminal would be launched in the middle of next year, he added. To a question about importance of LNG, he admitted that country immensely needed LNG to meet growing demand of domestic and industrial consumers.

Criticizing the PML-N last regime, he said the ruling party was paying five lakh and twenty seven thousand Dollars per day due to an expensive agreement of LNG with foreign companies.

