Babar Awan Briefs PM About Senate Session

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Babar Awan briefs PM about Senate session

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheeruddin Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The country's political situation was discussed during the meeting.

Babar Awan briefed the Prime Minister about Senate session. Besides, he also briefed the PM in detail about the performance of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

