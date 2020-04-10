Babar Awan Calls On Prime Minister
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual interests.
In a recent cabinet reshuffle on Monday, the prime minister had appointed Babar Awan as his advisor on parliamentary affairs.