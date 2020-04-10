UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Awan Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:35 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual interests.

In a recent cabinet reshuffle on Monday, the prime minister had appointed Babar Awan as his advisor on parliamentary affairs.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Babar Awan Cabinet

More Stories From Pakistan

