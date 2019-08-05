UrduPoint.com
Babar Awan Condemns Cluster Bomb Attacks On Civilians

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan on Monday condemned cluster bomb attacks on civilian population along the Line of Control (LOC) by India.

Talking to media at Lahore High Court Bar, he said that the current Indian aggression on LOC was an attempt to divert attention from Kashmir issue after US President Donald Trump's offer for mediation in this regard.

It showed India's stubbornness but it could not suppress Kashmir issue with this attitude, he added.

Babar also condemned violations of human rights in Indian held Kashmir. He said that Pakistan would not step back from moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiris in their struggle for independence and would raise the issue in the United Nations and other international forums.

He warned that, in case of any misadventure by India on the LOC or regarding Kashmiris, the result would be 'Abhinandan 2'.

