Babar Awan distributes 'Insaf Sehat Cards' among 5,500 lawyers of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan on Thursday distributed Insaf Sehat Cards among the lawyers of Islamabad Bar Association.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony here, the minister said about 5,500 lawyers of Islamabad and their families would benefit from the facility.

Awan said the facility was being extended on the directions of the prime minister to provide coverage to every deserving citizen of Pakistan, under which the eligible person would be entitled to an annual healthcare worth Rs 1,000,000.

Awan highlighted three important milestones of the government. The first was the universal health coverage under the Sehat Sahulat Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. "It is a step towards a welfare state," he remarked.

The second important landmark, he said, was the effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan's response to the global pandemic received praise from all over the world, he added.

Awan said that Rs 400 billion were utilized under different schemes to provide direct relief to people all across the country during the contagion.

He said that over 65 billion rupees were reserved to provide support to orphan children and to those whose monthly family income was below Rs 19,000. This, he said, was the third landmark of the government.

Awan said that it was the foremost duty of the state to look after the different segments of the society and provide them with the best service possible.

In an engaging talk, he advised the lawyers' community about their duty and responsibility towards the society.

Awan said that increase in the number of lawyers and judges needed to be justified through speedy and affordable justice for all.

He said that there was a responsibility of the state and a responsibility of the individual. "If the individuals fulfill their responsibility with honesty and integrity, the work of the state will be reduced by half," he stressed.

He said that there was a cost for individual and societal development, which he personally liked to call 'Cost of Development.' Therefore, he said, one should not be afraid of difficulties and never compromise on one's principles.

He also spoke of self-accountability which could serve as a powerful tool in making an individual aware of his or her duty towards others, as well as a responsible citizen.

President Islamabad Bar Association Chaudhary Hafeez Ullah Yaqub and his members attended the ceremony.

They were warmly welcomed by the minister who took great pride in his affiliation with Islamabad Bar Association.

Yaqub welcomed this unique initiative of federal government saying that health was a basic necessity of every individual.

Bushra Tariq Raja, a female member, told APP that it was a great initiative on part of the government as not everyone could afford an adequate healthcare.