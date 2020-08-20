UrduPoint.com
Babar Awan Presents 3rd Parliamentary Year Calendar To PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, the adviser presented to the prime minister the Calendar of third parliamentary year.

They also discussed the constitutional, political and legal matters, a PM Office press release said.

More Stories From Pakistan

