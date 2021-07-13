UrduPoint.com
Babar Awan Slams Opposition For Not Legislating On Electoral Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:49 PM

Babar Awan slams opposition for not legislating on electoral reforms

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan Tuesday said, the opposition failed to initiate any legislation on electoral reforms when they were in power, but now they chanting slogans for that

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan Tuesday said, the opposition failed to initiate any legislation on electoral reforms when they were in power, but now they chanting slogans for that.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government presented electoral act in the National Assembly for the first time in the country's history.

He said after electoral reforms, the government would conduct the elections in free, fair and transparent environment.

The legislation does not belong to the government, but it was a legislation of the nation, he said, adding that the government is committed to give right of vote to overseas Pakistanis as they were contributing to strengthening the national economy.

He lamented the political parties for not showing seriousness over electoral reforms but the suggestions and recommendation would be taken from all stakeholders in that regard, he added.

The adviser said Information Technology would play a pivotal role to enable Pakistanis for voting around the globe.

The meeting is underway on electoral reforms to streamline the elections process, he concluded.

