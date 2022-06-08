Babar Azam confident to give tough time to West Indies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam said his team was geared up to demonstrate skills best to their talent and promised to give a tough time to the West Indies in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series scheduled to begin at picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium from Wednesday, today.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday ahead of first Pak-WI match, the Pakistan Skipper said that the West Indies side was a good team and cannot be taken lightly.

As Pakistan Prepares to take on West Indies in the home cricket series starting tomorrow, the confident Skipper Babar Azam has vowed to give the visiting team a tough time and bring positive result by trying the best team work.

He said that the team was practicing for a month despite the hot weather, adding that the players were committed to win hearts of the people by their performance.

To a question, he said that West Indies cannot be taken lightly as the rival side has capability to turn the situation in their favor at any stage of the match.

Answering another question, Babar said that hot weather and heat wave was not a big deal for professional players.

He said that citizens of Multan were cricket lovers and all tickets of the first match have already been sold which shows their love and affection with cricket.

He termed the one day international series in Multan after 14 years a good sign for future cricket.

Earlier, talking to media in a press conference, West Indies Captain Nicholas Pooran said that the squad has most of the young players having capability to defeat the rival team.

He acknowledged that the rival team had good players like Babar Azam, Shabad Khan, Shaheen Afridi and others, but the team can be defeated through tough practice and hard work.

Pooran added that the pitch seems to be comfortable for batting adding that they would choose to bat first after winning the toss in order to put pressure on the host team with a good target.

Replying to a question that West Indies had not won any series against Pakistan since last 31 years, Pooran said that they will give their best play by focusing to display a good cricket only to defeat the rival team.