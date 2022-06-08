UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Confident To Give Tough Time To West Indies

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Babar Azam confident to give tough time to West Indies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam said his team was geared up to demonstrate skills best to their talent and promised to give a tough time to the West Indies in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series scheduled to begin at picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium from Wednesday, today.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday ahead of first Pak-WI match, the Pakistan Skipper said that the West Indies side was a good team and cannot be taken lightly.

As Pakistan Prepares to take on West Indies in the home cricket series starting tomorrow, the confident Skipper Babar Azam has vowed to give the visiting team a tough time and bring positive result by trying the best team work.

He said that the team was practicing for a month despite the hot weather, adding that the players were committed to win hearts of the people by their performance.

To a question, he said that West Indies cannot be taken lightly as the rival side has capability to turn the situation in their favor at any stage of the match.

Answering another question, Babar said that hot weather and heat wave was not a big deal for professional players.

He said that citizens of Multan were cricket lovers and all tickets of the first match have already been sold which shows their love and affection with cricket.

He termed the one day international series in Multan after 14 years a good sign for future cricket.

Earlier, talking to media in a press conference, West Indies Captain Nicholas Pooran said that the squad has most of the young players having capability to defeat the rival team.

He acknowledged that the rival team had good players like Babar Azam, Shabad Khan, Shaheen Afridi and others, but the team can be defeated through tough practice and hard work.

Pooran added that the pitch seems to be comfortable for batting adding that they would choose to bat first after winning the toss in order to put pressure on the host team with a good target.

Replying to a question that West Indies had not won any series against Pakistan since last 31 years, Pooran said that they will give their best play by focusing to display a good cricket only to defeat the rival team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Weather Heat Wave Young Babar Azam Nicholas Pooran Afridi Media All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

7 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

8 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

8 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

8 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

9 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.