Babar Azam makes record of scoring 15 centuries in ODIs

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam became the fastest player to score 15 centuries in one-day internationals.

Babar Azam achieved this goal in 83 innings.

Before Babar, it was Hashim Amla of South Africa who scored 15 centuries in 86 innings.

The 15th century of Babar Azam came against Australia after he managed 114 runs off 83 deliveries including 11 boundaries and one maximum.

His century propelled Pakistan to secure a historic victory against the Aussies in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.

Look at the players who made quickest to 15 ODI centuries:

Babar Azam - 83

Hashim Amla - 86

Virat Kohli - 106

David Warner - 108

Shikhar Dhawan – 108

Babar Azam has now scored four centuries (three have came while chasing) as a captain. He surpassed Azhar Ali's tally of three centuries as a skipper.