UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Makes Record Of Scoring 15 Centuries In ODIs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Babar Azam makes record of scoring 15 centuries in ODIs

The record shows that Hashmi Amla of South Africa scored 15 centuries in 86 ODI matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam became the fastest player to score 15 centuries in one-day internationals.

Babar Azam achieved this goal in 83 innings.

Before Babar, it was Hashim Amla of South Africa who scored 15 centuries in 86 innings.

The 15th century of Babar Azam came against Australia after he managed 114 runs off 83 deliveries including 11 boundaries and one maximum.

His century propelled Pakistan to secure a historic victory against the Aussies in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.

Look at the players who made quickest to 15 ODI centuries:

Babar Azam - 83

Hashim Amla - 86

Virat Kohli - 106

David Warner - 108

Shikhar Dhawan – 108

Babar Azam has now scored four centuries (three have came while chasing) as a captain. He surpassed Azhar Ali's tally of three centuries as a skipper.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Australia South Africa Virat Kohli Azhar Ali Babar Azam

Recent Stories

PDMA releases Rs 320m for N Waziristan, Khyber aff ..

PDMA releases Rs 320m for N Waziristan, Khyber affectees

2 minutes ago
 Russia Appreciates India's Unbiased Stance on Cris ..

Russia Appreciates India's Unbiased Stance on Crisis in Ukraine - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 PMLN wins Kalkot Dir Upper, Independent candidate ..

PMLN wins Kalkot Dir Upper, Independent candidate elected chairman Tehsil Counci ..

2 minutes ago
 Babar Azam breaks record of  32 years old record ..

Babar Azam breaks record of  32 years old record of Imran Khan

27 minutes ago
 Moscow accuses Kyiv of air strike in Russia in new ..

Moscow accuses Kyiv of air strike in Russia in new snag for talks

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 3,332 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

Indonesia reports 3,332 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.