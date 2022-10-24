UrduPoint.com

Babar Bharwana Denies Having Any Social Media Profile: ECP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Babar Bharwana denies having any social media profile: ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has clarified that Babar Hassan Bharwana, Member Punjab doesn't have any social media account and the twitter account circulating on social media with his name is fake.

A spokesman of ECP said some unknown persons had created a fake Twitter account of Babar Hassan Bharwana and various statements were being posted through this fake account. "ECP Punjab member has not issued any kind of statement," the spokesperson clarified on behalf of the said member.

The disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference was the unanimous decision of the Chief Election Commissioner and the four members. "There is no ambiguity in it," the spokesperson added.

