Babar Blasts PPP, PML-N For Not Resolving Issues Of Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday criticized the past governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for not resolving issues of Karachi people.

The PPP has been ruling in Sindh for the last fourteen years but the people of Karachi are facing immense trouble for basic needs, he said while talking to private television channel.

The PPP could not provide a single transport system to the people of Karachi, he lamented. The PML-N, he said announced different projects for Karachi but the last government could not complete a single public welfare project there.

Lauding the efforts of PTI, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the Green Line bus service besides working on water and road projects for Karachi.

Replying to a question about electronic voting machine, he said the incumbent government would extend financial support to Election Commission of Pakistan for purchase of EVM. He hoped that EC would procure EVM before the end of December.

To another question, he said the PTI government had given rights of vote to Overseas Pakistanis. About the appointment of Chairman national accountability bureau (NAB),he said the selection of Chairman NAB would be made soon.

