Babar Congratulated For Becoming Chairman Of Standing Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Chanar has congratulated Nawabzad Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Babar for becoming Chairman of, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Aviation.
In a press release issued here, he said that leaders and activists of PPP had celebrated the assuming of office of Chairman, Standing Committee for Aviation by Nawabzad Babar. “It is honour for PPP that a senior politician has assumed the office of Chairman, Standing Committee in the National Assembly.
He hoped that Nawabzad Babar would play his due role in the resolution of issues and problems faced by the masses. Channar further that PPP always struggled for the noble cause of democracy. He said that credit went to the PPP for the smooth flourishing of democracy in the country.
