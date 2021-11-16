UrduPoint.com

Babar Guru Nanak Will Begin At Kartarpur Gurdwara Tomorrow

Babar Guru Nanak will begin at Kartarpur Gurdwara tomorrow

Thousands of Sikh Yatrees residing across the world and in India are arriving to attend the event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th, 2021) The ceremonies to mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji will begin at Kartarpur Gurdwara Complex on Wednesday.

A delegation of ten Afghan Sikh Yatrees arrived in Peshawar through Torkham border crossing on Tuesday.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh Yatrees would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Earlier, more than eight thousand Sikh Yatrees from all over the globe are arriving in Pakistan to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that the land of Gurus and Sufis welcome the Sikh Yatrees.

Earlier, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees to participate in the 552nd Birth Anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

