Babar Nawaz Terms Budget 2022-23 As Best In Prevailing Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Former MNA Babar Nawaz Khan on Friday said that the federal government has presented the best fiscal budget for the year 2022-23 despite the critical economic situation

The salaries of federal government employees had been increased 15 percent and pensions 5 percent, he said while talking to APP here.

He said it was the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to the farmers and in this regard, the fiscal budget 2022-23 would be focused on providing facilities to farmers.

He hoped that these measures would make Pakistan self-sufficient in agricultural products.

Babar Nawaz Khan said the prime minister and his team were well aware of the situation and had decided to cut the operating expenditure to the maximum so there will be a complete ban on buying new furniture, stationary for government offices and others. Moreover, the government has also imposed a cut of 40 percent on the use of petrol on cabinet members and government officers which were commendable, he maintained.

