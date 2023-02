Babar Sahib Din takes charge as LWMC CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Babar Sahib Din on Friday took charge of the post of Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer.

According to LWMC sources here, Babar Sahib Din presided over an emergency meeting with the officers after taking charge.

LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood Azeem Shaukat briefed him on all operational and management related affairs.