Babar Saleem Becomes 16th KP Assembly Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 02:11 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Nominee of Sunni Itteha Council (SIC) Babar Saleem Swati on Thursday elected as 16th Speaker of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by securing 89 votes out of a total 106.
Pakistan People's Party's Ehsanullah got only 17 votes.
