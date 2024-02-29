Babar Saleem Becomes 16th KP Assembly Speaker
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Nominee of Sunni Itteha Council (SIC) Babar Saleem Swati on Thursday was elected as 16th Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by securing 89 votes out of a total 106.
Pakistan People's Party's Ehsanullah got only 17 votes.
